Village of Amelia couple seek injunctions against son following alleged attacks

A Village of Amelia couple sought injunctions against their son after he allegedly attacked them at their home.

Nicholas James Cordovano, 54, was arrested Sunday on two felony counts of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday after Cordovano grabbed his mother by her right arm and threw her to the floor, according to an arrest report. He also “pressed his fist” into his father’s left cheek.

Cordovano was placed in the back of a squad car and began acting “irate.” He banged his head on the cage in the squad car and suffered an apparent injury to his forehead.

Sumter County Court records show both parents have filed for injunctions against their son following his arrest. He was served with a notice of the injunctions while he was in jail.