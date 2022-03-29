Woman jailed after allegedly attempting to hit man friend with her car

A 26-year-old Fruitland Park woman was jailed after allegedly attempting to hit her man friend with her car.

Julia MacDonald was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident Monday morning near the intersection of County Road 213 and County Road 238 in Wildwood.

The man said MacDonald had “waved him down to talk,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He told her to “leave him alone” and she used her car to try to hit him. He was not injured.

MacDonald was also found to be in possession of drug equipment.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.