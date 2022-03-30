$500 signing bonuses offered to entice workers at new restaurant in The Villages

A hiring event is set next week for the new McGrady’s Restaurant & Pub at Sawgrass Grove in The Villages and $500 signing bonuses and base pay of $16 per hour are being offered.

The Scottish-themed restaurant operated by The Villages Hospitality Department is opening at a time when many restaurants in The Villages are facing a labor shortage.

McGrady’s Restaurant & Pub is offering benefits including 401k as well health, vision and dental coverage. Employment at the restaurant also comes with Tier 1 eligibility at The Villages Charter School. Tier 1 is reserved for those working for business entities operated by The Villages and is a privileged perk sought by parents.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6 at McGrady’s Restaurant & Pub at 810 Marilee Place. The restaurant will be hiring servers, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers and prep cooks.