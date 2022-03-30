85.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Appointed Sumter County commissioner files to run for Oren Miller’s seat

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller
Diane Spencer

An appointed Sumter County commissioner has filed to run for the seat to which Villager Oren Miller was elected in 2020.

Diane Spencer of the Village of Gilchrist filed on Wednesday to run for the District 5 seat to which she has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She was sworn in earlier this month to fill the vacancy created by Miller’s suspension by the governor.

The seat would not normally be up for election until 2024. However, the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections site indicates the District 5 seat will be on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.

Spencer has filed to run as a Republican. She also serves on the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board in a term that runs though 2024.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold held the Bible as Diane Spencer took the oath of office
County Administrator Bradley Arnold held the Bible as Diane Spencer took the oath of office earlier this month at the Everglades Recreation Center.

Villager Roberta Ulrich was sworn in earlier this month to fill the vacancy created by the governor’s suspension of Commissioner Gary Search, a resident of the Village of Amelia. She has not yet filed to run for the commission seat. Search was also elected in 2020 to a term to run through 2024.

Miller and Search are both facing perjury charges and are alleged to have communicated with each other by phone in violation of the Florida Sunshine Law.

The Sumter County Commission races which had been scheduled for this year feature incumbent Doug Gilpin facing a challenge from Villager Andrew Bilardello and a field of five candidates running to replace Commissioner Garry Breeden, who has given no indication he will run again.

