Congressman Webster backs bill making Daylight Savings Time permanent

Congressman Daniel Webster is in support of a bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

Recently, the U.S. Senate passed legislation that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent year-round.

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, said people are in favor of the measure.

“I have heard from numerous constituents in favor of this change and am a co-sponsor of similar legislation in the House,” Webster said.

He is lobbying Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow a vote on the bill, H.R. 69. He said the House bill has bipartisan support.