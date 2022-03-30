85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...

Illegal aliens traveling with human smuggler nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton
Bernado Estrada Martinez
Bernado Estrada-Martinez

Four illegal aliens traveling with a human smuggler were apprehended on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The four men, all previously deported from the United States, said they crossed last week from Piedras Negras, Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. They walked across the border and were transported to a “stash house” in Austin where they were picked up Saturday afternoon by 38-year-old Bernado Estrada-Martinez of Belton, Texas. The men said they each paid $2,000 to cross the border and another $1,000 for transport to Florida. Estrada-Martinez said he was being paid $500 to transport each man, for a total of $2,000. He was to be paid once the men were delivered to a location in Winter Haven.

He loaded the men into a silver Chevy Tahoe which was traveling southbound Monday on I-75 near Mile Marker 311 in Sumter County. A trooper with FHP initiated a traffic stop due to the Tahoe’s heavily tinted windows. The Tahoe had Texas license plates.

The men traveling with Estrada-Martinez appeared disheveled. There were drinks and snacks throughout the vehicle, including “a large quantity of sunflower seeds” on the driver’s floorboard.

Also traveling in the Tahoe were Estrada-Martinez’s wife as well as their 16-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

Estrada-Martinez was arrested on four felony counts of human smuggling. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

The U.S. Border Patrol assisted the FHP in the incident.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Will Smith is a terrible role model

A Village of Mallory Square resident writes that actor Will Smith is a terrible role model and his violent behavior at Sunday’s Academy Awards should have landed him in jail.

Allow the little white crosses and Buddha

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages allows little white crosses, it should also allow Buddha statues.

Why is Biden still in office?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio wants to know why President Biden is still in office. She believes he should be charged with treason.

How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders how apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square will deal with noise from the square and the bars.

I proudly take a bow

A Village of Virginia Trace resident accepts the challenge from a fellow resident and proudly takes a bow as a supporter of President Biden.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos