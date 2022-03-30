Illegal aliens traveling with human smuggler nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

Four illegal aliens traveling with a human smuggler were apprehended on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The four men, all previously deported from the United States, said they crossed last week from Piedras Negras, Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. They walked across the border and were transported to a “stash house” in Austin where they were picked up Saturday afternoon by 38-year-old Bernado Estrada-Martinez of Belton, Texas. The men said they each paid $2,000 to cross the border and another $1,000 for transport to Florida. Estrada-Martinez said he was being paid $500 to transport each man, for a total of $2,000. He was to be paid once the men were delivered to a location in Winter Haven.

He loaded the men into a silver Chevy Tahoe which was traveling southbound Monday on I-75 near Mile Marker 311 in Sumter County. A trooper with FHP initiated a traffic stop due to the Tahoe’s heavily tinted windows. The Tahoe had Texas license plates.

The men traveling with Estrada-Martinez appeared disheveled. There were drinks and snacks throughout the vehicle, including “a large quantity of sunflower seeds” on the driver’s floorboard.

Also traveling in the Tahoe were Estrada-Martinez’s wife as well as their 16-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

Estrada-Martinez was arrested on four felony counts of human smuggling. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

The U.S. Border Patrol assisted the FHP in the incident.