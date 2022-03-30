Injured woman seeks help at fire station after alleged attack by Villager

An injured woman sought help at a fire station after an alleged attack by a Villager.

The woman showed up Tuesday night at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 on Morse Boulevard near the Sarasota Executive Golf Course practice range.

The woman said she had been attacked by 67-year-old Gary Lee Summers, who lives at 380 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she was able to contact a family member who took her to the fire station. She had suffered swelling in her right wrist.

Summers, a native of Corydon, Ind. was arrested on charges of battery, false imprisonment and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.