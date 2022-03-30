85.6 F
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Little Blue Heron And Mottled Duck Near Lake Miona

By Staff Report

This little blue heron and mottled duck were hanging out at a pond near Lake Miona in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Will Smith is a terrible role model

A Village of Mallory Square resident writes that actor Will Smith is a terrible role model and his violent behavior at Sunday’s Academy Awards should have landed him in jail.

Allow the little white crosses and Buddha

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages allows little white crosses, it should also allow Buddha statues.

Why is Biden still in office?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio wants to know why President Biden is still in office. She believes he should be charged with treason.

How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders how apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square will deal with noise from the square and the bars.

I proudly take a bow

A Village of Virginia Trace resident accepts the challenge from a fellow resident and proudly takes a bow as a supporter of President Biden.

