Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Oakland Hills woman arrested in alleged attack on neighbor mowing lawn

By Meta Minton
Gina Dorothy Scacciaferro
An Oakland Hills woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her neighbor who was mowing her lawn.

Gina Dorothy Scacciaferro, 50, was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery and trespassing after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Oakland Hills development off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The neighbor said she was mowing her yard at about 11 a.m. when Scacciaferro came over and said she “wanted the lawn mower back.” The neighbor tried to continue mowing her yard, but Scacciaferro pushed her to the ground, according to the arrest report. Scacciaferro “sat on her and struck her in the face with an open hand.” The neighbor ordered Scacciaferro to leave her property.

Deputies arrived on the scene and took Scacciaferro into custody. The arrest report noted that the neighbor suffered a small cut on her left forearm. The deputy writing the arrest report also observed the neighbor has “four no trespassing signs located throughout her property.”

Scacciaferro, a native of Oak Park, Ill., was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

