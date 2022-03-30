Woman from The Quarters Apartments tries to cover for man friend in drug arrest

A woman from The Quarters Apartments tried to cover for her man friend after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Kara Mariah Weller, 30, who lives in the apartment complex on Teague Trail in Lady Lake, was a passenger Sunday in a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Steven Kasey Jenkins of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. His vehicle was pulled over for traveling 55 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

Jenkins appeared “nervous” during a traffic stop and he would not give permission to the police officer to search his vehicle. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A black pouch was found in the vehicle. It contained two glass pipe with burnt residue and two plastic bags which held methamphetamine. An officer began escorting Jenkins to a patrol car when Weller spontaneously uttered, “What if I say it’s mine? Will he still have to go to jail?”

The Maryland native was read a Miranda warning.

“When advised that she and Steven would both be going to jail due to there being two baggies of methamphetamine and two pipes, Kara stated they all belonged to her,” the officer wrote in the report.

Jenkins was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $20,000 bond.

Weller was arrested on the same charges. She was released after posting $3,000 bond.