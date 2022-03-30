64.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...

Woman from The Quarters Apartments tries to cover for man friend in drug arrest

By Meta Minton
Kara Mariah Weller
Kara Mariah Weller

A woman from The Quarters Apartments tried to cover for her man friend after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Kara Mariah Weller, 30, who lives in the apartment complex on Teague Trail in Lady Lake, was a passenger Sunday in a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Steven Kasey Jenkins of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. His vehicle was pulled over for traveling 55 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

Jenkins appeared “nervous” during a traffic stop and he would not give permission to the police officer to search his vehicle. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A black pouch was found in the vehicle. It contained two glass pipe with burnt residue and two plastic bags which held methamphetamine. An officer began escorting Jenkins to a patrol car when Weller spontaneously uttered, “What if I say it’s mine? Will he still have to go to jail?”

Steven Kasey Jenkins
Steven Kasey Jenkins

The Maryland native was read a Miranda warning.

“When advised that she and Steven would both be going to jail due to there being two baggies of methamphetamine and two pipes, Kara stated they all belonged to her,” the officer wrote in the report.

Jenkins was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $20,000 bond.

Weller was arrested on the same charges. She was released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders how apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square will deal with noise from the square and the bars.

I proudly take a bow

A Village of Virginia Trace resident accepts the challenge from a fellow resident and proudly takes a bow as a supporter of President Biden.

The little white cross shouldn’t be offensive

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends the little white cross should not be considered offensive.

Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

A reader offers his thoughts on parking at town square to be reserved for apartment dwellers.

Little white cross controversy is making CDD 8 look ridiculous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos