83-year-old Villager who wrote erotic child sex stories sentenced to lengthy jail term

An 83-year-old Villager who wrote erotic sex stories and had multiple child pornography images on his computer has been sentenced to a lengthy jail term.

James Leroy Stone, who lives at 3024 Batally Court in the Village of Glenbrook, was sentenced this week to serve 11 months and 29 days in the Lake County Jail.

The Iowa native was living in Leesburg in 2020 when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an image traced to Stone’s Comcast account at 4931 Long Meadow Drive in Leesburg. The digital image depicted a naked juvenile female, estimated to be less than 12 years old, according to the affidavit of probable cause that led to Stone’s arrest. The juvenile was lying on her back with her legs spread. There were other images discovered on his computer and an external hard drive, including girls as young as 4.

A search warrant was obtained and Stone said he observed “regular” adult pornography, but also admitted he performed internet searches with the terms “tiny tits” and “dad daughter.”

“A forensic preview of a tablet found within the residence included multiple erotic stories written by James Leroy Stone in which adult males engage in sexual activity with children,” an investigator from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Stone claimed the images of children “were not pornographic.”

Court documents indicate that Stone was living in The Villages at the time of his sentencing this week in Lake County Court. He purchased the home in The Villages in 2018.