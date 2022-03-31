Blundering Biden is bad for America

To the Editor:

Read about the Villager who proudly will take a bow for voting for Joe Biden.

If the only good thing you can say about the “Build Back Better Plan” and Joe Biden’s in the last 15 months in office, is that -“he United NATO”, that really says it all.

In 15 months gas has gone from $1.50 a gallon to over $4 nationally and climbing. The Biden Administration has pumped $2-3 trillion on printed money into the economy sending inflation to a 40-year high at 10 percent.

The pull out of Afghanistan resulted in the death of 12 servicemen and woman. The U.S. left behind $80 billion in taxpayer money in U.S. military equipment. We also abandoned a strategic airport that we built in the northern part of the country, that the Chinese now own.

A gallon of milk is now $4 and commodities continue to climb.

Oh, and that idea that NATO is united?

Tell that to Germany that continues to buy oil and gas from the Russians and continues to ignore their 2.5 percent military spending that President Trump called them out on. United? The U.S. continues to be the piggy bank to support NATO. And 45,000 U.S. troops are still in Germany, as the U.S. is the only thing “uniting” NATO.

NATO is united under Joe Biden? Hardly. NATO is back to “business as usual” post Donald Trump. Completely inadequate.

Instead of sending blankets we should be sending fighter planes and helicopters to Ukraine. NATO should push Biden to send such equipment.

It’s been one big blunder after another since Joe Biden got into office. Nothing is working in the “Build Back Better Plan.”

The latest is a $5.6 trillion budget that further bankrupts the country as our national debt now tops $30 trillion!

The only possible thing any Biden Voter can take a bow for, maybe is the complete and utter record timing multiple blunders not seen in over 40 years since the Jimmy Carter years. That’s some accomplishment!

The editorial is right, this show is getting much worse than those years, just wait for second shoe to drop when China attacks Taiwan. What will Joe Biden do then?

November elections can’t come soon enough for Americans!

If gas climbs to $7 a gallon, I think a red blood bath at the polls in inevitable.

They’ll be no bows then, just a lame duck President for 2023 and 2024.

I’ll join you and bow then myself!

Dr. Tyler Scott Nelson

Village of Rio Grande