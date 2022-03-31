79.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Florida lawmakers inquiring about Biden plan to monitor ‘Don’t Say Gay’ measure

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster is among a group of Florida lawmakers who are demanding answers about how the Biden Administration plans to “monitor” the implementation of the state’s recently enacted Parental Rights in Education Act.

The GOP legislator who represents The Villages was joined in the letter by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and nine other Republican members of the Florida delegation. The letter was sent to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

The Parental Rights in Education Act, which has been mocked as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was sponsored by state Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, and recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It is a fundamental right of parents to care, raise, and educate their children,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Cardona. “Florida’s law restricts classroom instruction on topics relating to ‘sexual orientation and gender identity’ in ‘kindergarten through grade [three],’ or that is not ‘age appropriate.’ These sex-based issues are not suitable for classroom instruction with children as young as five. There is a time and place for these sensitive discussions. Indoctrinating a classroom full of kindergarteners on gender identity is not it…”

You can read the full text of the letter here 

 

