Homeless man arrested with meth repeatedly bangs head inside patrol car after arrest

By Meta Minton
A homeless man who was was apprehended with methamphetamine repeatedly banged his head inside a patrol car after his arrest in Lady Lake.

Charles Joseph Hoover III, 32, had been riding a bicycle without a headlight at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Hoover, who had been arrested in 2020 when he was found sleeping by the back door of the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum, admitted he was carrying a knife in his pocket. A syringe was found in the same pocket and the North Dakota native initially tried to claim he is diabetic. A liquid in the syringe tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hoover was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. When he was placed in the back of a patrol car, he began banging his head “over and over again” on the cage in the backseat.

He was transported to the Lake County Jail where he was booked on $3,000 bond.

