Thursday, March 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Jeffrey Alan Hall of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on March 27, 2022 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 2, 1958 in Springfield, Missouri to Ruth Virginia (Kinnamon) and Virgil Eugene Hall. He relocated to Colorado in 1976. He married his wife, Suzy (Cramer) on November 22, 1986. Together they relocated to Florida in 1997. Jeff was employed by Senniger Irrigation in Clermont.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Brenda and Debbie Hall, Lynda Nocks, brothers Phillip, Thomas and Stephen Hall. He is survived by his wife, Suzy, sister Cindy Messick of Pontiac, MO, his dog Gunner, and his ferret “Baby” Harold. Jeff will be remembered as a soft-spoken man with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.

Internment and Celebration of Life to be announced.

Donations can be made in Jeff’s memory to Demshar’s Foundation, 2903 Avalos Drive, The Villages, FL 32162. www.demsharsfoundation.com

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake.

