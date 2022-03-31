Oakleaf Apartment Homes resident jailed after fight with neighbors over unleashed dog

An Oakleaf Apartment Homes resident was arrested after a fight with his neighbors over an unleashed dog.

William Gerald Parish Jr., 25, who lives in the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was enraged after his neighbors filmed his girlfriend as she was walking her dog, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The neighbors told police the woman had been walking the dog without a leash and they were attempting to obtain “photographic evidence.”

One of the neighbors captured Parish on video striking the neighbor’s “left shoulder. with the palm of his right hand.”

Parish was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.