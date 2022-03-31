Terrible conditions at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course

To the Editor:

My group played Evans Prairie on Wednesday and the greens on Osprey were so covered with sand you could barely putt the ball. No one tells you the conditions are poor, they just take your money! Whoever is in charge of the course is doing a poor job with timing their sanding. You think they could at least remove some of the sand and make it at least playable. All we hear is how great The Villages is and how many holes we have, but it doesn’t make any sense if it’s in such poor condition! At least they could give you a reduced rate when it’s in such poor condition.

Marvin Witt

Village of Lynnhaven