Thursday, March 31, 2022
Woman picks up violent sex offender in Tennessee and brings him to Sumter County

By Meta Minton
Keegan Wagner
Keegan Wagner

A woman said she was unaware of a man’s violent sex offender classification when she picked him up in Tennessee and brought him to Sumter County.

The woman said she picked up 20-year-old Keegan Andrew Wagner about a month and a half ago in Tennessee and brought him to live on her property with her father in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who was described in the arrest report as Wagner’s girlfriend, said she “knew nothing” about Wagner’s sex offender status.

A detective with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Hendersonville Police Department in Tennessee and learned that Wagner has been classified as a violent sex offender. The arrest report indicated that Wagner will be extradited back to Tennessee.

Wagner was taken into custody Wednesday and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending his transport back to Tennessee.

