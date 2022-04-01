Barbara Ann Lott, 83 years young, of Summerfield, passed away on 3-30-22.

Barbara was born in Cleveland Ohio to Albert Phoenix and Sophie Pfleger on 6-02-38. She found her love of sports cars as well as the love of her life, Douglas Lott, who she married on 1-31-59. Over the 63 years of marriage, Doug and Barb had a lot of love, laughs, and 46 different cars including a Porches, a GTO, and numerous Mustangs. You may know Barb from the unique and eclectic home she kept. She loved antiquing and often bought huge and unique pieces while shopping with her daughter in Michigan that Doug had to figure out how to fit in the car on the drive home.

To know her was to love her. She was a unique and feisty woman who is very loved and whose stories will be told for years and years. She will be greatly missed by Doug, her daughter Lee Ann Pruett, her son-in-law, Ron Pruett, and her granddaughter Montana Kearney.