Check out President Zelensky’s TV show on Netflix

To the Editor:

On Netflix watch “Servant of the People.” President Zelensky of Ukraine, as we all know, was a comedian and actor before elected to the presidency. He became famous in Ukraine on a television series about a history teacher, whose high school kids filmed him ranting to another teacher about corruption in Ukraine politics and how he would fix it. They posted it online and got millions of hits, and so goes history. Netflix got the series and is playing it now. It is worth watching. It is in Ukraine with English sub-titles.

Jack Stephens

Village of Sanibel