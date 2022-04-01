79.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 1, 2022
Cleaning lady accused of stealing $1,600 worth of jewelry

By Staff Report
Sonya Kay Howard

A cleaning lady was arrested after she was accused of stealing $1,600 worth of jewelry.

Sonya Kay Howard, 48, of Wildwood, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of theft.

Howard was working as a cleaning lady when she allegedly stole four pieces of jewelry from a client between January and March.

Howard was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Howard had been arrested earlier in the week after an attack on a man friend she spotted with another woman at the Tikki Hut in Oxford.

