Do people chew gum like they used to?

I have a brain that if given an opportunity thinks of many matters – some of which are rather unusual. Today, I started thinking about the fact that you do not see people chewing gum like they did when I was kid. Perhaps they do in certain circles, and I just don’t see them! However, way back in my youth, it seemed everyone chewed gum. Sometimes it wasn’t very pretty. Some folks chewed with their mouth wide open, some made lots of chewing noise, others popped bubble gum and so on. I can recall a girl sitting behind me in a class chewing very loudly and driving me crazy. After a couple of weeks, I turned around and chewed very loudly. I never said a word. Probably wasn’t the nicest thing I ever did, but she stopped chewing gum in my class.

Then, there was the fact that you had to be careful if you went into a soda fountain store or a hamburger restaurant. The reason being is that if you put your hand under the counter or table, you were bound to find a lifetime supply of chewed gum that had been stuck there. Some of those tables and bars got pretty nasty as the owners did not feel like scrapping them off. Those who did broke some good putty knives. That gum had a lasting ability that far exceeded the original flavor. Now not everyone was uncouth enough to put their old gum under counters or tables. No sir, some of them just threw it in the street where you could step on it. Scraping gum off the sole of a shoe could be a bother especially if you were wearing crepe soles. Crepe soles if you recall them, were nice and soft, but wore down fairly quickly. You certainly didn’t want to pull off bits and pieces of the crepe when you were attempting to get rid of the gum.

Gum goes way back as you can imagine although I doubt if we would eat some of it now. Prehistoric man chewed birch bark – which only came in one flavor. Now, I like birch beer pop, but I don’t think I would like to chew the bark. That, I guess, is why that around 1870 some entrepreneurs decided that if folks were going to chew gum, then it should be made more palatable. Thomas Adams in his wisdom made the first stick of gum which had a licorice flavor. That would not have been my favorite, but it was a start. My favorites were juicy fruit, pepsin, spearmint, black jack, teaberry and clove. There were many, many flavors including those in bubble gum which had its own army of enthusiasts. This was especially true when the gum was combined with baseball cards. Ah, the fortunes

I threw away there!

When the gum companies got started, they were like companies today and advertised with much gusto. In 1915 Wrigley sent three sticks of gum to everyone who was in a telephone directory. It is true that there weren’t that many telephones in 1915, but he still sent the gum to 1.7 million folks. Four years later, he did the same thing. He reduced the amount to 2 sticks, but by then there were 7 million people in the telephone directories. During that same period, he sent two sticks for a few years to 750,000 twenty-two-year-olds. (No, I don’t know why he chose 22-year-old individuals). Even if a letter did only cost a penny back then and the gum sticks were light, it was still an advertising coup.

Reflecting on the above, I think that it is probably good that you don’t see as many individuals chomping on gum. In fact, as I think about it, one of the many attributes I saw in The Blonde in the House when I met her was that she didn’t chew gum! (If she did, it was very quietly.)

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com