Longtime Wildwood mayor files to run for another four-year term

Longtime Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf has filed to run for another four-year term.

Wolf filed his paperwork Friday with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Wolf was originally appointed to the Wildwood Commission in 1975 and won election to the commission in 1976. He has served as the city’s mayor since 1986.

He was a teacher for many years, retiring in 2005.

Wolf is 76 years old and would be 80 at the time his next four-year term ends, if he wins re-election in November.

Wolf said he can remember when Wildwood had a population of 1,600 and didn’t even have a stoplight. Today, Wildwood is growing rapidly, thanks in large part to the growth of The Villages.

He said the city is “great fiscal shape” and there is a “lot of opportunity on the horizon.”