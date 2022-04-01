79.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 1, 2022
Man up and tell us who you are

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If we are still dealing with an anonymous complaint on the little white cross, this has gone extremely too far. First of all, why hide under the covers? If it’s so bad, give up who you are. Furthermore, there are several white crosses all though The Villages. If one needs to go, they all do. Man up and tell all of us who you are if we are supposed to take this seriously. An HOA cannot make one resident remove anything without everyone doing it. What the heck is this little cross hurting? Don’t look at it if you don’t like it.

Janet Walden
Village of Hacienda South

 

