Oxford daycare worker arrested after mother finds bruising on two-year-old

An Oxford daycare worker has been arrested after a mother discovered bruising on the face of her two-year-old daughter.

The daughter had been dropped off Tuesday morning at the Mini Milestones Daycare Academy at 10899 N. U.S. 301 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the mother returned at 5:10 p.m. to pick up her daughter, she found “bruising and swelling” on her daughter’s right cheek.

The mother contacted the daycare administrator demanding answers which led to the discovery of a “disturbing video” captured at 10:41 a.m. that day, the arrest report said.

Daycare worker Samantha Ann Shamhart was seen on the video putting the child down for “nap time.” The child refused to lay down and Shamhart made several attempts to put the child in bed “with each effort increasing in the amount of force used to accomplish the task.” The child was injured when she hit her head on a bed frame.

The administrator told deputies that the 28-year-old Fruitland Park resident and another daycare employee had been in charge of 13 two-year-olds that day.

An investigator from the Department of Children and Families also responded to the daycare and it was determined that at the time the child suffered the injury, she “simply wanted to be comforted,” the report said.

The Ohio native was arrested Thursday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office substation at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. She is facing a charge of cruelty to a child. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.