The Villages
Friday, April 1, 2022
Second Sumter Commission appointee files to run for seat of suspended official

By Staff Report
Roberta Ulrich
A second Sumter Commission appointee has filed to run for a seat of a suspended commissioner.

Roberta Ulrich of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores has filed to run to the District 1 seat to which she was appointed last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gary Search, a resident of the Village of Amelia, won election to the seat in 2020 but he was suspended from office by the governor after he was charged with perjury.

Diane Spencer of the Village of Gilchrist filed earlier in the week to run for the District 5 seat to which she has been appointed by the governor. Villager Oren Miller won election to the seat in 2020. He was also suspended by the governor after he was charged with perjury.

Both women are running as Republicans.

