‘Tired’ woman arrested after allegedly stealing can of Red Bull energy drink

A woman who complained she was “tired” was arrested after allegedly stealing a can of Red Bull energy drink.

Evelyn Ann Baumgardner, 48, of Ocklawaha, entered a storage barn Thursday at the Ace Hardware store at SE 138th Ave. in Weirsdale, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The storage barns is not open to the public and contains excess merchandise for the store, the report noted.

Baumgardner was caught on surveillance in the storage barn where she picked up the Red Bull energy drink. An employee approached Baumgardner, who threw the drink into the grass and began walking away.

A deputy arrived on the scene and Baumgardner became “argumentative,” according to the arrest report. She told the deputy she, “Only took the drink because she was tired.”

She was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,500 bond.