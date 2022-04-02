76.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Change in how Medicare patients move to rehab

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The pandemic rules are coming to an end on April 16, 2022. With it, there will be a change in how Medicare patients move to rehab. Medicare enrollees would have more hoops to go through to be approved for rehab in a nursing home. The rule that the patient should have a three-day prior hospital stay, which had remained suspended during the pandemic will come back into effect.
Hospitals will also take a hit because they were getting 20 percent more for the care of Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

