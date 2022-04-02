65.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Giovanna Madonna, 95 years of age, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on March 27, 2022 at Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing in Lady Lake, Florida.

Giovanna was the wife of the late Vincenzo Madonna also of Lady Lake, Florida. Born in Lama dei Peligna, Italy, she lived in Trenton, New Jersey before moving to the Villages in 2002. She worked on an assembly line making electrical switches. Giovanna loved to cook and to sew. She enjoyed her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Mayer of Lady Lake, Florida; her son Dr. Dino Madonna (Michelle) of Lady Lake, Florida; and her three grandchildren, Nicole Mayer and Dominick and Mia Madonna.

There will be a crypt-side service at 11 AM on April 22 at St Mary’s Cemetery in Trenton, New Jersey. Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

