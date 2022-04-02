To the Editor:

The Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad and should be eliminated. Also, they tell us that having all electric vehicles (EV’s) is a great idea. These positions are crazy. They are based on swallowing the big lie that electricity is perfectly clean. Today, EV’s use electricity which is 79 percent generated by using fossil fuels. (source, E.I.A.) The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that 30 years from now, electric generation will be comprised of 56 percent fossil fuels. (natural gas, coal, nuclear power) They also indicate that natural gas production over that time period will increase enough to export 25 percent of that production in liquid natural gas.

EV’s do not deserve Green Goddess status. Taxpayers are paying for up to $7,500 of the purchase price of each car and will soon be paying billions more for thousands of unnecessary charging stations throughout the U.S. How about replacing gasoline with natural gas where ever possible as a viable, affordable approach to cleaning up the atmosphere? Fossil fuels will always be essential because renewables (wind and sun) will never be constantly available in volumes necessary to meet the growing power demands. Let’s try and use some common sense approaches to a cleaner atmosphere that are workable and won’t bankrupt us.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande