Jailed son enters plea after making illicit calls to mother for bail money

A 45-year-old man who violated a judge’s order by calling his mother asking for bail money has entered a plea in the case.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, also known as “Scott Fudge,” entered a plea of not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of violating the court order.

Kerster, who has been lodged since March 19 at the Marion County Jail, reportedly called his mother on March 20 and 21. He was forbidden from contacting his mother, a former resident of the Village of Chatham. He allegedly attacked her last year at the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza after the two had gone out to eat at the nearby Beef O’Brady’s restaurant.

Kerster was already in hot water after it was discovered he took an Uber to Winn-Dixie after his mother was taken by ambulance from their home at Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. Kerster was placed on community control after his conviction in a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. His community control sentence requires him to receive permission from a probation officer before leaving the apartment.

After the Uber incident, a probation officer discovered there had been many times Kerster left the apartment.

“Scott goes out shopping and to restaurants often. Scott pressures his mom to take him out to eat and to shop,” a neighbor told the probation officer.

Kerster has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.

A status conference in Kerster’s case has been set for April 11 in Marion County Court. He is being represented by the public defender’s office. Kerster collects $700 per month in Social Security benefits, according to a criminal indigent form he completed for the court.