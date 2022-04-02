To the Editor:

I agree with the writers re: the popular vote and the little crosses.

A true Democracy is one that total votes cast should be the determining factor.

On the little crosses, they are small and neat so they do not alter the appearance and we certainly could use all the expressions of love in these times of turmoil. I am a Protestant but when I see a small cross or star of David, I smile and feel a peace of mind knowing there are caring people who live it that house.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations and allow residents to relax and enjoy their environment.

Carolyn Forrest

Village of Bonnybrook