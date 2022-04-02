Louis Colucci Jr.

Louis J. Colucci, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022.

Louis was born to his parents, Louis and Rose Colucci on July 30, 1948 in Westfield, New Jersey. Roselle Park, New Jersey.

Louis is a Vietnam Vet, who served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. Louis lived in Roselle Park, New Jersey, working as an auto body and fender mechanic at Sarinos for many years, until he retired to Florida 6 years, ago, leaving behind his family and friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his son, Anthony Colucci, and a sister, Carol Schlenger.

A service with military honors to celebrate the life of Louis will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:30am at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.