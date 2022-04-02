65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 2, 2022
type here...

Louis Colucci Jr.

By Staff Report
Louis Colucci Jr.
Louis Colucci Jr.

Louis J. Colucci, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022.

Louis was born to his parents, Louis and Rose Colucci on July 30, 1948 in Westfield, New Jersey. Roselle Park, New Jersey.

Louis is a Vietnam Vet, who served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. Louis lived in Roselle Park, New Jersey, working as an auto body and fender mechanic at Sarinos for many years, until he retired to Florida 6 years, ago, leaving behind his family and friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his son, Anthony Colucci, and a sister, Carol Schlenger.

A service with military honors to celebrate the life of Louis will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:30am at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Man up and tell us who you are

A Village of Hacienda South resident is calling out the person who made the anonymous complaint about a Villager’s little white cross. She says the complainer needs to “man up” and reveal his identity.

Check out President Zelensky’s TV show on Netflix

A Village of Sanibel resident points out the President Zelensky’s TV show, which originally thrust him into the limelight and ultimately the presidency, is worth watching.

The Villages is going downhill

A Village of De La Vista North resident makes the case that more and more of the things that Villagers love are being taken away. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Terrible conditions at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident describes “terrible” conditions at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

Villager takes wife to hospital after ambulance fails to show up

A Village of Alhambra resident resorted to putting his wife in his truck and taking her to the hospital after an ambulance failed to show up after she fell. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos