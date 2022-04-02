Lovelorn Iowan enters plea in intoxicated outburst in The Villages

An apparently lovelorn Iowa woman has entered a plea following her arrest in an intoxicated outburst in The Villages.

Ledah Renee Paysen, 54, of Ames, Iowa pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly intoxication last week in Sumter County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.

She had been arrested on the night of March 3 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Duran Drive in the Village of Alhambra. Paysen said she “walked to this house because she is in love with the man that lives here,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Paysen said the man “would not answer her calls” and she wanted him to “answer a question.” She was “yelling and crying,” the report said.

The homeowner confirmed that Paysen had been causing a disturbance at his residence. A neighbor who lives three doors down said she had been watching television and heard Paysen yelling.

Paysen has been staying locally at a home at 2502 Ponce Place, also in the Village of Alhambra.