Resident  of The Villages jailed without bond in wake of brawl with lady deputy

A resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after a brawl last month with a lady deputy.

Aaron Jonathan Gonnelli, 31, who lives at 1022 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, had been free on bond in Lake County when he was arrested March 14 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. In that incident, Gonnelli attempted to pry the deputy’s non-lethal electronic control weapon from her hand. A second deputy had to fire a similar device at Gonnelli two times before taking him into custody.

At the time of that arrest, Gonnelli had been free on bond following his Jan. 20 arrest in Lake County in which he was also fired at twice with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.

A Lake County judge ordered that Gonnelli’s bond be revoked as a result of the March 14 arrest in Sumter County.

Gonnelli was arrested in 2020 when he was “off his medication” and was yelling and screaming at his home in The Villages.