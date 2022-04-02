63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 2, 2022
type here...

Resident  of The Villages jailed without bond in wake of brawl with lady deputy

By Meta Minton
Aaron Jonathan Gonnelli
Aaron Jonathan Gonnelli

A resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after a brawl last month with a lady deputy.

Aaron Jonathan Gonnelli, 31, who lives at 1022 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, had been free on bond in Lake County when he was arrested March 14 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. In that incident, Gonnelli attempted to pry the deputy’s non-lethal electronic control weapon from her hand. A second deputy had to fire a similar device at Gonnelli two times before taking him into custody.

At the time of that arrest, Gonnelli had been free on bond following his Jan. 20 arrest in Lake County in which he was also fired at twice with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.

A Lake County judge ordered that Gonnelli’s bond be revoked as a result of the March 14 arrest in Sumter County.

Gonnelli was arrested in 2020 when he was “off his medication” and was yelling and screaming at his home in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that the Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that The Villages focus on important violations rather than little white crosses.

Change in how Medicare patients move to rehab

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that the pandemic rules are coming to an end and there will be a change in how Medicare patients move to rehab.

Man up and tell us who you are

A Village of Hacienda South resident is calling out the person who made the anonymous complaint about a Villager’s little white cross. She says the complainer needs to “man up” and reveal his identity.

Check out President Zelensky’s TV show on Netflix

A Village of Sanibel resident points out the President Zelensky’s TV show, which originally thrust him into the limelight and ultimately the presidency, is worth watching.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos