Villager back behind bars after paying visit to woman in defiance of judge’s order

A Villager has been jailed after paying a visit to a woman in defiance of a judge’s order.

The woman showed up Tuesday night at The Villages Public Safety Department Station on Morse Boulevard near the Sarasota Executive Golf Course practice range. The woman said she had been attacked by 67-year-old Gary Lee Summers who lives at 380 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The native of Corydon, Ind. was arrested and had been released from jail at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on $2,000 bond with strict instructions not to contact the woman.

However, she reported that she spotted Summers get out of his vehicle in her driveway and open her garage door shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. He left the scene, but was arrested at 7:46 p.m. by sheriff’s deputies.

He has been jailed without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.