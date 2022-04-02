Villager with Ukrainian daughter-in-law to perform in benefit concert

A Villager with a Ukrainian daughter-in-law will perform in a benefit concert to support the war-torn nation.

Linda True Stromski of the Village of Springdale is a flute player in The Villages Celtic Band which will perform in a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Temple Shalom in Oxford. Stromski’s daughter-in-law helped her family escape from Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will benefit relief for Ukrainians.

Concert tickets are $15 each. For more information, contact [email protected] or (352) 748-1800.