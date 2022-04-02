Villager won’t be prosecuted on DUI charge after hitting parked car at Publix

A Villager whose Mercedes struck a parked car at a Publix grocery store won’t be prosecuted on a drunk driving charge.

Bruce Pailet, 63, of the Village of Dunedin, had been arrested Jan. 13 after the accident in the parking lot of the Publix at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. A police officer noticed that Pailet’s groceries included a bottle of gin. Pailet said he purchased the gin “to take to his parents later in the day,” the arrest report said. Pailet had bloodshot eyes and was thick-tongued. He struggled through field sobriety exercises. Pailet was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. While there, a blood sample was taken and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing.

An analysis of the blood sample has since revealed there were no drugs in Pailet’s system and his blood alcohol level was under the legal limit. Last month, the prosector’s office announced that no information would be filed in Pailet’s case.

Pailet had been arrested in April 2019 after a report of a reckless driver in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and State Road 44. He had been on a Taco Bell run in his Mercedes when he was arrested with a blood alcohol level that registered .202 and .212.

Pailet been sentenced to six months probation in connection with a 2015 hit-and-run accident in which he was initially charged with drunk driving. The then-Village of Fernandina resident entered a plea of no contest to reduced charges of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. Pailet had been arrested in the parking lot of the Publix liquor store at Colony Plaza shopping center.