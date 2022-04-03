Maryland man living in The Villages to lose license after DUI arrest

A Maryland man living in the Village of Chitty Chatty will lose his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in The Villages.

James Phillip Stinemire, 62, last week pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

An employee at the 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza at about 2 p.m. Jan. 14 spotted Stinemire’s silver 2015 Honda Accord with Maryland license plates in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Stinemire appeared to be passed out and when the 7-Eleven clerk checked on him, he was “very irritable.” He initially told her his car “had died.” He started the vehicle, grabbed a large vodka bottle from under the seat, took a drink and put the bottle back, the arrest report said. He drove off.

A 911 caller reported seeing the vehicle at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Deputies found 62-year-old James Phillip Stinemire in the vehicle and “his speech was extremely slurred.” He initially indicated he lived in Maryland, but later said he was living in The Villages.

He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he told deputies, “I would rather call my girlfriend.” A large vodka bottle was spotted in the vehicle.

Stinemire struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .371 and .367 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2014 in Indianapolis, Ind.