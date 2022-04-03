77.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Reasons for speeding in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You don’t need a reason – everybody does it.
You’re a contractor trying to meet a Villages deadline.
You were somebody important Up North and are entitled.
You didn’t buy that sports car to drive the speed limit.
Deputy Cletus won’t catch your Hemi Challenger.
If you don’t speed you’ll be run over by a Rainey dump truck.
The liquor store closes in five minutes.
Got to get home while the beer’s still cold.
You don’t need another DUI.
Speed limits are only for geezers and old ladies.
Did I miss any?

Steven Rieker
Village of Fenney

 

