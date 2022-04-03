Rosemarie Quinn Myers

Rosemarie Nancy Quinn Myers, age 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2022. Rosemarie was born on May 17, 1943 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to her parents Charles J. Previte and Rose Acocella Previte. Rosemarie was an adored only-child, but was raised in a large, loving, Italian home along with her first cousin Frank Chirichillo, whom she considered her brother.

Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband Ronald L. Myers and her three children Kelly Quinn Bauer and her spouse Brad, Thomas Quinn and his spouse Kelly, and Michael Quinn and his spouse Danielle as well as her children through marriage David Myers and his spouse Erin, Kristen Bissontz and her spouse Jay, and Sara Burns and her spouse Ian.

Rosemarie was the proud and adoring Nonna to Thomas Quinn IV, Logan Quinn, Brooke Bauer, William (Billy) Quinn, Allison (Ally) Bauer, Brady Quinn, Sawyer Quinn, Camryn Quinn, Kenna Quinn, Reese Quinn, Luke Kendall, Ellie Myers, Ben Myers, Eric Myers, Phoebe Myers, Caroline Myers, Kevin Myers, Will Myers, Nate Myers, Simone Bissontz, Evan Bissontz, Nathan Bissontz, Noelle Bissontz, Grahm Burns, Ainsley Burns, Josephine Burns, Gordon Burns and Beatrice Burns.

Rosemarie is also survived by her loving sister in law Alicia Quinn, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and loving first husband Thomas F. Quinn, and her parents Charles and Rose Previte.

Rosemarie was lucky in life and love. She was a devout Catholic, and believed that God had blessed her in countless ways. Rosemarie took great pride in the family that she raised and the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Vibrant, kindhearted, generous and loving, Rosemarie was a caretaker by nature and the heart of her family. She was a consummate story teller, who understood the best stories were borne of truth with a touch of embellishment. With a flare for the dramatic and a wonderful sense of humor, she was the keeper of all of the family lore. She loved to cook, shop, dance, laugh and beat anyone who was foolish enough to play her at cards.

Rosemarie travelled the world with her friends and family, and her sense of adventure was equaled only by her husband Ron Myers. They embarked on numerous journeys over the last several years and were determined to squeeze the joy out of life as they enjoyed their second chance at love. Casinos and cruise ships across the country will surely mourn her passing.

Rosemarie was a beautiful woman inside and out and her energy was unmatched. When she set her mind to something, she was unstoppable. It is unfathomable to her family that such a force of nature has been extinguished, but we take solace in knowing that her faith has been fulfilled and that she rests easy in the loving arms of our Father. Rosemarie will be missed, she will be remembered and she will be forever loved.

Rosemarie will be remembered in masses throughout the weekend at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages. There will be a celebration of her life held in Leesburg, VA on June 4, 2022 (details to follow). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Rosemarie and Thomas Quinn.