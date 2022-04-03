77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 3, 2022
type here...

Sumter County to accept old electronics, hazardous waste

By Staff Report

Sumter County will hold an amnesty day for the collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 East State Road 44 in Wildwood. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.

The following will be accepted at the event:

  • Automotive fluids and batteries
  • Herbicides
  • Propane Tanks (25 lbs)
  • Cleaners
  • Household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.)
  • Rechargeable household batteries
  • Fertilizers
  • Latex & oil-based paints
  • Smoke detectors
  • Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices
  • Paint removers and thinners
  • Solvents
  • Fungicides
  • Pesticides
  • Wood Preservatives
  • Gas (old gas & old gas cans)
  • Pool chemicals

The following will not be accepted:

  • Biological/Infectious waste
  • Explosives
  • Radioactive waste
  • Empty paint cans
  • Tires

Here are some tips for packaging and transporting chemicals:

  1. Do NOT mix chemicals together.
  2. Keep products in original labeled containers if possible.
  3. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.
  4. Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in box with newspaper.
  5. Put boxes in trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.

 

 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Finally some good news!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers applause for some “good news” about state Rep. Brett Hage.

An investigation could result in Biden’s impeachment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that an investigation could lead to President Biden’s impeachment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that the Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that The Villages focus on important violations rather than little white crosses.

Change coming in how Medicare patients move to rehab

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident warns that the pandemic rules are coming to an end and there will be a change in how Medicare patients move to rehab.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos