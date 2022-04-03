Sumter County to accept old electronics, hazardous waste

Sumter County will hold an amnesty day for the collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 East State Road 44 in Wildwood. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.
The following will be accepted at the event:
- Automotive fluids and batteries
- Herbicides
- Propane Tanks (25 lbs)
- Cleaners
- Household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.)
- Rechargeable household batteries
- Fertilizers
- Latex & oil-based paints
- Smoke detectors
- Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices
- Paint removers and thinners
- Solvents
- Fungicides
- Pesticides
- Wood Preservatives
- Gas (old gas & old gas cans)
- Pool chemicals
The following will not be accepted:
- Biological/Infectious waste
- Explosives
- Radioactive waste
- Empty paint cans
- Tires
Here are some tips for packaging and transporting chemicals:
- Do NOT mix chemicals together.
- Keep products in original labeled containers if possible.
- Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.
- Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in box with newspaper.
- Put boxes in trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.