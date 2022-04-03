Village of Rio Ponderosa man won’t be prosecuted in holiday bomb threat

A Village of Rio Ponderosa will not be prosecuted in a bomb threat three days before Christmas at the T-Mobile store at La Plaza Grande.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that 74-year-old Donald Stuart Brown “lacks the legal capacity to understand the nature and quality of his acts.” The announcement in Lake County Court indicated that Brown is “under the supervision of physicians.”

He had been facing a felony charge of reporting a bomb threat and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

Stuart had been banned from the T-Mobile store in The Villages on Dec. 2 as well as the Leesburg store after causing disturbances, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Brown returned to the Bichara Boulevard store on Dec. 22 in defiance of the ban and allegedly used his T-Mobile phone to threaten that if store employees, “Did not help him, he would put a bomb in front of the store and blow his way in,” the arrest report said. Employees were able to identify his 772 area code phone number.