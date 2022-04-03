Villager closing in on lifetime bicycling mileage goal of 100,000 miles

A Village of Hemingway man is closing in on his lifetime bicycling mileage goal of 100,000 miles.

Jerry Vicenti closed out his 12th year of bicycling on March 31 with total mileage of 94,322 miles.

“I have averaged over 7,860 miles per year for the last 12 years riding 25 miles a day seven days a week,” he said.

This past year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, Vicenti cycled 7,241 miles.

“Every morning between 7:30 and 8 a.m. I start my ride. It takes approximately two hours,” he said.

Vicenti, chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors and a member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, keeps up a very busy schedule. He is also president of The Italian Paisans Club.

He noted that all 94,322 miles have been cycled within The Villages and on the south side of between County Road 466 and County Road 466A. He has ridden the same route every day for the past 12 years.

“I set my goal to reach 100,000 miles. Hopefully if I keep up riding over 7,000 a year with a luck it should take me another eight more months to reach my goal of 100,000 miles,” he said.