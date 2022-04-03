77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 3, 2022
type here...

Villager closing in on lifetime bicycling mileage goal of 100,000 miles

By Staff Report

A Village of Hemingway man is closing in on his lifetime bicycling mileage goal of 100,000 miles.

Jerry Vicenti closed out his 12th year of bicycling on March 31 with total mileage of 94,322 miles.

“I have averaged over 7,860 miles per year for the last 12 years riding 25 miles a day seven days a week,” he said.

Jerry Vicenti
Jerry Vicenti

This past year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, Vicenti cycled 7,241 miles.

“Every morning between 7:30 and 8 a.m. I start my ride. It takes approximately two hours,” he said.

Vicenti, chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors and a member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, keeps up a very busy schedule. He is also president of The Italian Paisans Club.

He noted that all 94,322 miles have been cycled within The Villages and on the south side of between County Road 466 and County Road 466A. He has ridden the same route every day for the past 12 years. 

“I set my goal to reach 100,000 miles. Hopefully if I keep up riding over 7,000 a year with a luck it should take me another eight more months to reach my goal of 100,000 miles,” he said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Reasons for speeding in The Villages

A resident of the Village of Fenney, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of reasons for speeding in The Villages.

Finally some good news!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers applause for some “good news” about state Rep. Brett Hage.

An investigation could result in Biden’s impeachment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that an investigation could lead to President Biden’s impeachment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that the Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that The Villages focus on important violations rather than little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos