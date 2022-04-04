61.3 F
The Villages
Monday, April 4, 2022
By Staff Report
Alto Williams, Jr., age 96, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Mr. Williams was born in Memphis, TN to the Union of Alto and Minnie Graham Williams. He came to The Villages in 1996 from Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Navy in WW II, he was an avid golfer having won a 1999 corolla for a closest to the pin shot. Mr. Williams was a member of Chapel of Christian Faith where he served as an usher.

Surviving is his wife of 74 years: Alma Williams; Daughter and Son in law: Patricia (Darrill) Ersery, Sr.; 2 Grandchildren: Darrill Ersery, Jr. and Raven M. Ersrey; Two Brothers and a Sister; 4 Brothers in law and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service for Mr. Alto Williams, Jr. will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home where friends may call from 10-11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida where military honors will be afforded. In lieu of flowers friend may make donation to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals.

