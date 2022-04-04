77.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 4, 2022
By Staff Report

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be appearing this weekend in The Villages.

The former governor will speak at The Villages Democratic Club’s monthly meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

After that meeting, a caravan of decorated golf carts will proceed to the Rohan Recreation Center where residents will have an opportunity to meet Crist, a former Republican who is running as a Democrat. The rally at Rohan Recreation Center is expected to begin at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Crist is facing Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, who spoke last year to Democrats in The Villages. The winner of the Democratic primary will face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, who showed a strong lead over both potential rivals in a recent Florida Chamber poll.

