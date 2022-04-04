Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be appearing this weekend in The Villages.

The former governor will speak at The Villages Democratic Club’s monthly meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

After that meeting, a caravan of decorated golf carts will proceed to the Rohan Recreation Center where residents will have an opportunity to meet Crist, a former Republican who is running as a Democrat. The rally at Rohan Recreation Center is expected to begin at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Crist is facing Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, who spoke last year to Democrats in The Villages. The winner of the Democratic primary will face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, who showed a strong lead over both potential rivals in a recent Florida Chamber poll.