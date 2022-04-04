83.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 4, 2022
Man armed with gun arrested after running from police at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Meta Minton
A man armed with a gun was arrested after running from police at Spanish Springs Town Square.

An officer came upon three men arguing at about 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot behind Margarita Republic. One of the men, later identified as 26-year-old Donte Tremayne Albert of Leesburg, was armed with a gun and fled on foot toward Paige Place, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer in a patrol car chased Albert as he rounded the corner near the Properties of The Villages sales center and headed back toward toward Margarita Republic. The officer chased after Albert and shouted at him to, “Drop the gun.” As the officer drew near Albert at Kilwins’ Ice Cream Shop, the officer was able to visually confirm that Albert was carrying a black semi-automatic firearm in his left hand. Albert continued running in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center then back around the fountain at the square. He was running toward World of Beer when he was finally apprehended by a second officer.

Albert denied being in possession of a weapon. He had two credit cards, cash and 1.224 ounces of marijuana.

“I did not mean to disrespect you by running. I was just scared,” Albert said.

He was arrested on charges of improper exhibition of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

