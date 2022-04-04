Sandra Hauenschild Kimmel

Sandra “Sandy” Hauenschild Kimmel (81) passed away on 3/31/22 after a year-long battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her children Ahna Kimmel O’Shaughnessy (Kevin O’Shaughnessy) and John Kimmel (Donna Hosley), and her stepsister Beverly Montie. Her husband, Thomas “Tom” Kimmel preceded her in death May 2012.

Sandy was born in Seymour, Indiana. She and her family moved to Jeffersonville, Indiana in 1942. While attending Jeffersonville High School, she was a member of the Jobs Daughters. It was at a Jobs Daughter/DeMolay function that she met Tom, and two years later they married. While raising her children, Sandy volunteered at their school and was active in the Republican Party. After her children left their childhood home, Sandy worked for a local attorney and was a founding member of Jeff-Clark Preservation.

Although Sandy worked and volunteered, she and Tom found time to travel around the United States and the United Kingdom; and after Tom died, she continued to travel with her children and friends. When she was not traveling you could find her reading a good book, working in her yard, meeting up with friends, or spiffing up her home. She was also an animal lover as she doted on all her pet dogs, cared for the fish in her pond, and kept the birds in her yard well fed.

In August 2019 Sandy moved to The Villages, Florida and lived with her daughter and son-in-law. She expanded her horizons by playing croquet, which she was very good at, bocce, mahjong, and cards. She was always open to try to things but continued to be an avid reader and adored her dog, Buddy. In November 2021 her son and daughter-in-law moved to The Villages which meant she was surrounded by her children and their spouses when she passed on to a better life. Her remains will be buried next to her husband in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Sandy will be missed by many as she was easy to get along with, quick to help a neighbor or friend who was in need, and an ear to bounce off ideas. Her son-in-law described her as one of the sweetest people he knew, and her daughter-in-law called her “mom” because of the love Sandy demonstrated toward her. But most of all, her children thank her for always believing in them, giving them good character through her good example, and shaping them into the people they are today.

If moved to do so, contributions to honor Sandy can be made to the Jeffersonville Ogle Foundation Animal Shelter, Jeffersonville Public Library, and Wounded Warrior. A celebration of life will take place in the upcoming weeks.