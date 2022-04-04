83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 4, 2022
type here...

Suspended Sumter County commissioner files paperwork to run again

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

A suspended Sumter County commissioner has filed paperwork to run for the seat from which he was removed by the governor.

Oren Miller of the Village of Sanibel filed paperwork Monday with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office to seek the District 5 seat to which he was elected in 2020.

The seat would not normally be up for election until 2024. However, the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections site indicates the District 5 seat will be on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.

Diane Spencer of the Village of Gilchrist was appointed to the seat last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Spencer has also filed to run for the seat.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold held the Bible as Diane Spencer took the oath of office
County Administrator Bradley Arnold held the Bible as Diane Spencer took the oath of office in March.

Both Spencer and Miller have filed to run as Republicans, meaning they will square off in the August GOP primary.

Miller was arrested last year on a charge of perjury. He is accused of communicating with fellow Commissioner Gary Search by phone in violation of the Florida Sunshine Law, and then lying about it. Search is also facing a perjury charge and has also been suspended.

In his filing on Monday, Miller attached a letter to his paperwork. The letter was addressed to Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen and reads as follows:

My term as Sumter County Commissioner for District 5 extends through November 5, 2024. Therefore, my filing to qualify to run, and my actual running, in the 2022 Republican Primary is not a waiver of my right to contest:

a) The suspension from my duly elected position as Sumter County Commissioner for District 5; and

b) The appointment of Ms. Diane Spencer to my seat.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Restaurant servers should be paid higher wages

A Village of Springdale resident weighs in on the labor shortage facing restaurant operators. In a Letter to the Editor, he offers an idea.

Governor should focus on paying down Florida’s debt

A Village of Pennecamp resident is urging the governor to use the sales tax windfall to pay down Florida’s debt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t order a bottle of Chianti from an underage server

A reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, in which the suggestion was made to bring in more student workers at restaurants in The Villages.

Reasons for speeding in The Villages

A resident of the Village of Fenney, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of reasons for speeding in The Villages.

Finally some good news!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers applause for some “good news” about state Rep. Brett Hage.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos