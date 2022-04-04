Suspended Sumter County commissioner files paperwork to run again

A suspended Sumter County commissioner has filed paperwork to run for the seat from which he was removed by the governor.

Oren Miller of the Village of Sanibel filed paperwork Monday with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office to seek the District 5 seat to which he was elected in 2020.

The seat would not normally be up for election until 2024. However, the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections site indicates the District 5 seat will be on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.

Diane Spencer of the Village of Gilchrist was appointed to the seat last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Spencer has also filed to run for the seat.

Both Spencer and Miller have filed to run as Republicans, meaning they will square off in the August GOP primary.

Miller was arrested last year on a charge of perjury. He is accused of communicating with fellow Commissioner Gary Search by phone in violation of the Florida Sunshine Law, and then lying about it. Search is also facing a perjury charge and has also been suspended.

In his filing on Monday, Miller attached a letter to his paperwork. The letter was addressed to Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen and reads as follows:

My term as Sumter County Commissioner for District 5 extends through November 5, 2024. Therefore, my filing to qualify to run, and my actual running, in the 2022 Republican Primary is not a waiver of my right to contest:

a) The suspension from my duly elected position as Sumter County Commissioner for District 5; and

b) The appointment of Ms. Diane Spencer to my seat.