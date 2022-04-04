This conspiracy will be exposed

In a previous letter to the editor, I was critical of a thing called the Q conspiracy, an internet phenomenon based on wild conjecture supposedly revealed at last, to the faithful few. But I, also, believe in a vast conspiracy.

If you look below the surface I believe we are both doing the same thing. We both are repeating facts and beliefs from what we have heard others profess and we both believe that in the world there is a conspiracy going on that is covering up the truth.

Instead of getting my beliefs and facts about life from a person or party or ideology; I try, the best as I can, to follow the teachings of the Bible, especially applying knowledge from the Book of Genesis and the Four Gospels for my beliefs. As for modern facts, the Bible was written along time ago and I am far from worthy to receive Divine Revelation. However, when I look at the world, the created world, and see how beautifully nature runs, with everything for its season, that beautiful rhythm of the ecological world; it demands that when I look at the human world I only consider real true facts, just as in nature. We study nature and the earth, even space, because it reveals the truth. When Man wants to talk about the facts of the world he should only, as honestly as possible, state the Truth. The Real Facts.

As some of you have already surmised, my conspiracy has been around since the beginnings of Man. That Man was deceived by a lie, causing him to lose his opportunity to True Life, Everlasting Life. That the world was cursed for our sake, so that we would have to sweat for a living, to see the folly of our ways, when we do not trust in God. But Man turned his back on God, and with evil impulses driving him on, an elaborate ruse has englobed the earth, that somehow makes Man think that he can be like God and determine the meaning of Life -> Fame (Pride), Money (Greed), Sexual prowess (Lust), Excessiveness (Gluttony), Failure to find meaning in your life (Sloth), trying to seek the previous 5 mentioned (Envy), an uncontrollable passion (Lust) for the previously mentioned, and worst of all a Lust for Human Judgement (Wrath), to punish Man’s perceived wrongs.

This is the great conspiracy I see in the world. However, hidden within the time of Man, a Savior was Born to be the Light of the World. My belief is this conspiracy will be exposed and eventually destroyed by the Word of God.

“Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30.

Carl Casale is a resident of the Village of Pine Hills.